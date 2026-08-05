A strange irony: Nawaf Al-Aqidi could begin his journey with his new club against Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi could face his own club in his first outing for a new side, if the deal goes through.

Press reports have revealed negotiations between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh, under which the latter would sign Nawaf Al-Aqidi permanently along with Mohammed Maran on loan, in exchange for goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan and right-back Saeed Baatiyah.

Complete the deal in the next few hours and Al-Aqidi will head back to Al-Fateh, where he shone on loan in the second half of the 2024-2025 season.

His first match for Al-Fateh would come against Al-Nassr themselves at Al-Awwal Park, where the two sides open the Roshn League on 15 August.

Al-Aqidi, 26, is one of Al-Nassr's own. Promoted to the first team in 2019, he never nailed down a starting place and left on loan to Al-Taee in 2022, then Al-Fateh in 2025.

He began last season as Al-Nassr's number one, but a run of errors in midseason sent him back to the bench, notably in the Roshn League clashes with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal.

The mistakes cost him at international level too. After his blunders in March's friendly against Egypt, the young goalkeeper lost his place in the Saudi Arabia squad, with veteran Mohammed Al-Owais set to guard the goal at the 2026 World Cup instead.