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A congratulatory message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), posted by Joëlle Monlouis, general secretary of the French Football Federation, has angered Philippe Diallo, the federation's president and a candidate for the presidency of world governing body FIFA.

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Diallo felt the praise for CAF came at a sensitive moment, just after the confederation declared its support for his rival Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election.

According to French network RMC Sport, Diallo didn't appreciate Monlouis's gesture. She took to LinkedIn to praise the "good management" of the African confederation, posting alongside it a photo of herself with CAF president Patrice Motsepe and Cameroon federation president Samuel Eto'o. Both men have publicly declared their support for Infantino.

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Monlouis and Diallo both attended the CAF General Assembly in the Nigerian capital Abuja last Saturday. There, Motsepe announced that the 54 African federations unanimously backed Infantino's bid for a new term. He then praised the FIFA president and invited the room to stand and applaud him.

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Diallo plans to speak to the general secretary to make his position on the move clear. Inside the federation, it was seen as an embarrassment for its president at the start of his election campaign, not least because Monlouis holds a senior administrative role in the organisation led by one of Infantino's rivals.

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The episode came at an important moment for Diallo, who faces a tough challenge against the incumbent FIFA president. He has secured the backing of European governing body UEFA, which announced that the continent's federations would support the Frenchman in the election, set for 18 March 2027 in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

On 19 November, FIFA confirmed it had received three candidacies: Diallo, Infantino and Japan's Kozo Tashima. The electoral committee will review them before officially approving the candidates. All 211 FIFA member federations will vote.

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Africa is a major obstacle for Diallo, and Infantino also has the South American federations on his side.

The Frenchman can count on European backing, but he needs to broaden his support beyond the continent if he's to seriously challenge the incumbent for the post.

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The 2027 election will be Infantino's first real electoral test against rivals, after he was re-elected unopposed in 2023. Now he's chasing a fourth term.

Relations between Infantino and UEFA have soured in recent months over the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project. The plan aimed to sell a 20% stake in the commercial rights to FIFA competitions to private investors, in a deal valued at around $20 billion.

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UEFA objected to how the project was drawn up and to the lack of consultation with FIFA Council members. Infantino dropped it last August.

UEFA also wanted answers on other matters, including the case of player Folarin Balogun and the FIFA Peace Prize awarded to US President Donald Trump.

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Last October, European officials criticised Infantino's handling of a number of issues and confirmed they were looking for a challenger. They later threw their support behind Philippe Diallo.