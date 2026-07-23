Argentina's supporters still can't accept it. Their national team lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain by a single goal, and the wound refuses to heal.

Fury poured out after the match. Conspiracy theories spread across the country, and campaigns even sprang up demanding a replay.

The newspaper "AS" reported on Thursday that Argentina's fans vented their anger on social media over the arrival of a Spanish plane in their country.

It explained: "A plane bearing the logo of the Spanish national team and an image of its players was seen in Buenos Aires. This caused resentment among some Argentines, who claimed that the Spanish airline was trying to mock them after La Roja's World Cup victory."

Spain claimed the World Cup crown thanks to a single goal, Ferran Torres striking in extra time to beat Argentina.

Bitter as the defeat was, tens of thousands of Argentine fans still flooded the streets after the final whistle. They came to thank a team that had reached the final and come within a whisker of a second title in a row.