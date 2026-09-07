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Al Hilal v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

A Spanish newspaper: Benzema trapped in Saudi Arabia, and Lyon reveals the reasons behind the failure of his return

Transfers
K. Benzema
Al Hilal
Lyon
Saudi Pro League
Ligue 1
France
Saudi Arabia

Will he move to a new club in the Roshn League?

Karim Benzema is trapped in Saudi Arabia. That was the claim of a Spanish press report on Monday, which stated that despite the mutual termination of the French striker's contract with Al-Hilal just seven months after his arrival, his exit does not hand him complete freedom to choose his next destination.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", a summer return to his boyhood club Olympique Lyon proved impossible. The problem lies in the striker holding a contract binding him to the Saudi Pro League until 2030.

Lyon's sporting director Matthieu Louis-Jean said: "It is true that there was contact with Benzema through an intermediary this summer, but the matter was impossible because his contractual situation prevented it. Karim is an exceptional player, and we were looking for a striker, but we could not complete anything."

The roots of the crisis trace back to Al-Hilal's sporting planning. The Saudi club reinforced their ranks heavily, investing more than 200 million to bolster the squad.

Martinelli, Somerville and Watkins numbered among the major signings, joining a list of foreign professionals that already included Yassine Bounou, Theo Hernandez, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and others.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
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Ligue 1
Paris FC crest
Paris FC
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Lyon crest
Lyon
OL

That glut left Al-Hilal's management telling Benzema he would not be registered in the domestic competition, restricting his participation to the AFC Champions League alone.

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Those factors sped up an agreement to end his spell at the club, even though Benzema himself had insisted on 21 August that he would stay with Al-Hilal.

Six months after signing, Benzema left Simone Inzaghi's side before the transfer window closed. Al-Shabab showed interest ahead of the termination, while a return to Al-Ittihad was also on the table.

His future now hangs in the balance, still tied to Saudi Arabia despite him being without a team.

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Lyon remain his preferred destination, though his current contractual situation makes a return to the old European continent difficult.

The coming days will decide it. He can resolve his situation, sign with another Saudi club, or conclude that the time has come to hang up his boots and end a legendary career.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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