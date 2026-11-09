A Spanish giant waits: Zubimendi on the verge of leaving Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a candidate to leave Arsenal in the final months of the season, with the Gunners needing to sell a number of players to balance the books.

The Spanish midfielder stands out among the names tipped to go, and Atletico Madrid want him.

According to the Spanish newspaper "As", Atletico Madrid rank among the clubs keenest on Zubimendi. They would lean on the good relations between the two sides, and on the player's own desire to recover his standing and feel wanted again.

Arsenal need to raise cash as quickly as possible. Despite the fine season the team are enjoying under Mikel Arteta, the finances are not moving as they should.

The club plan to renew the contracts of only three key players, those they consider indispensable. The rest will be made available for sale to improve the economic picture and continue the approach taken with Gabriel Martinelli, who joined Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia for around 70 million euros.

Several players look set to move on over the coming months as a result, among them Viktor Gyokeres, Mikel Merino and Zubimendi, plus others.

Atletico want to exploit the current turmoil at Arsenal and pounce. Zubimendi has long been a target for the Madrid club.

They had already tested the water when he was at Real Sociedad, even contacting his circle to sound out his position, but the player had by then agreed terms with the north London club.

Now, after a start to the season not without stumbles, Zubimendi has become one of the names tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium soon. The reason is not any drop in commitment or quality, but the financial necessity bearing down on the English club.

Last season he stayed in contention until March for the Premier League's best signing award. This time his role has shrunk noticeably, to the point where he is now one of the backup options.

Bruno Guimaraes has not helped his cause. The new arrival adapted quickly to the reigning Premier League champions, leaving Zubimendi little room to compete for a starting berth.

He has featured in just 380 minutes across 12 matches since the start of the season, and played only once from start to finish, against Slavia Prague in the Champions League. The rest of his outings lasted a few minutes each, a meagre return for a player Arsenal signed for 60 million euros less than two years ago.

Arsenal are looking to recoup that outlay, and the good relations between the clubs could help smooth the deal, especially with the Julian Alvarez file, which moved last summer, still lingering in the corridors of the Emirates.

On that basis, Arsenal granting Atletico a discount over the Christmas period does not look far-fetched. Sealing the negotiations will not be easy, though, for all the Madrid club's enthusiasm to get it done.