Comments by the well-known media figure Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the programme "El Chiringuito", stirred wide controversy in Spain after he touched on the origins of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during his discussion of the crisis over the shirt in support of Ceuta, before he came out to insist it had been "a slip of the tongue" and offered a formal apology.

For residents of the United Arab Emirates only - eToro

Get $50 worth of assets when you invest $100 or more, for new customers!

Steps to benefit from the offer:

Create your account via [the eToro platform].

Deposit $100 into your account.

Get $50 worth of assets added to your account.

Read the full terms and conditions here.

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down, and your capital is at risk. Terms and conditions apply.

The spark of the crisis: the "We are Ceuta" shirt

It all traces back to last Tuesday, during the pre-match ceremony before Elche and Real Madrid at the Martínez Valero. With the migration crisis in Ceuta rumbling on, the players of both teams wore shirts reading "We are Ceuta", an initiative launched by the company AVE to show support for the city's residents.

Three Real Madrid players refused to take part, though, and covered the message: Vinicius, Mbappé and Konaté. Their decision sparked hours of debate across radio and television about the players' moral stance.

Having defended the trio, Pedrerol suddenly turned the focus onto Barcelona and demanded the Catalan club join the campaign. He brought up Lamine Yamal's name, asking: "Wouldn't he wear it to avoid putting Lamine in an embarrassing situation?"

The presenter then went a step further with a phrase that inflamed the row, saying live on air: "Lamine is of Moroccan origin, even though he plays for Spain."

Apology and justification: "a slip of the tongue"

As the uproar grew, Pedrerol came out on Wednesday to explain himself and apologise via Catalonia radio to Francesc Garriga, saying: "It was a slip of the tongue. I forgot to mention his Moroccan origin, because his father is of Moroccan origin."

He added, explaining his point of view: "But what I mean is that we all agree that Lamine Yamal is going through a more difficult situation. Do you think Real Madrid is acting correctly by involving all the players, or is it making a mistake? I am not sure whether they are acting correctly. They put the Real Madrid players in a very difficult position, while Barcelona avoided this situation."

Pressing on with his criticism of the way the players had been dragged into a social and political issue, the "El Chiringuito" presenter said: "I don't know who acted well or badly, but the company forcing the players to accept this situation is a mistake on the part of the club, since publicising it and involving the players in it is a grave error."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums



Pedrerol wrapped up by stressing that the decision should be taken internally: "It's just a phrase, yes, but a shirt should be discussed and dialogued over to determine whether or not it will cause offence."