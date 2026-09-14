Kylian Mbappé got an unpleasant surprise from Real Madrid's own supporters. A poll run by the Madrid-based newspaper "Marca" placed Lamine Yamal ahead of him in the race for favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

"Marca" gave readers three options to name the player who deserves the award: Yamal, Mbappé, or another player. The result so far has raised eyebrows. The Barcelona star pulled in 15,516 votes at 37%, against 11,455 for Mbappé at 27%, while the "another player" option gathered 14,795 votes at 36%.

Yamal therefore leads Mbappé by a margin of 10 percentage points. That looks all the more remarkable given the poll ran through a newspaper with a Madrid-based readership.

The vote lands in the middle of a war of words between the two stars. Mbappé has made no secret of the fact that he sees himself as deserving of the Ballon d'Or.

"I have a feeling this is a good year to win the Ballon d'Or," the Real Madrid star said recently, a nod to his confidence after an exceptional season on an individual level.

Yamal, for his part, did not hesitate to stake his claim, insisting he is the most deserving of the award. "I think this year I deserve it because of what I have won," he said.

Trophies form the backbone of the Barcelona star's case, while Mbappé leans more heavily on his individual numbers. That contrast has pushed the comparison between the pair to the centre of the debate before the winner is announced.

The award is far from decided. Even so, "Marca's" poll sent a pointed message to Mbappé, with 37% choosing Yamal and only 27% backing the Frenchman. The battle between the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars is heating up before the moment of reckoning.

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