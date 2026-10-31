Simone Inzaghi, the Italian coach of Al-Hilal, has named his side's line-up for Saturday evening's clash against Al-Fateh in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

He made just one change from the Al-Qadsiah game in the previous round, with Sultan Mandash coming in to cover for the absence of Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.

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Al-Hilal also have to do without their star Salem Al-Dawsari. He recovered from injury just a few days ago, coming on as a substitute against Al-Hazm and Al-Qadsiah and starting against Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, before picking up a fresh muscle strain.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALF

Third place and 27 points is where Al-Hilal sit heading into the clash, with Al-Fateh down in 16th on 6 points ahead of kick-off on Saturday evening.

Al-Hilal line-up

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou.

Defence: Mohamed Mahzari - Hassan Tambakti - Kalidou Koulibaly - Theo Hernandez.

Midfield: Ruben Neves - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Attack: Sultan Mandash - Ollie Watkins - Crysencio Summerville.