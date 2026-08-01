A shocking defeat knocks Egypt out of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt have been eliminated from the Women's Africa Cup of Nations following their second consecutive defeat in the group stage.

It started with a catastrophe. Egypt went down 6-0 to Zambia, then lost 3-1 to Malawi on Saturday evening.

Those three points lifted Malawi to six at the top of Group Three. Egypt stayed rooted to the bottom without a single point.

The CAF website reviewed the key moments of the Egypt v Malawi encounter, a Group Three fixture staged in Morocco.

Egypt carved out the first real chance in the 16th minute, Christina Salama firing just wide. Malawi hit back through Faith Chinzimu, who broke in behind the defence, but the Egypt goalkeeper came out at the right moment to smother the effort.

Chawinga soon threatened with a powerful strike that the goalkeeper turned away for a corner. She then played the decisive role in the opening goal in the 35th minute, delivering a well-placed ball to Rose Kadzere, who finished the move from close range.

Malawi doubled their lead before the break. Chinzimu followed up after the goalkeeper had saved her initial header and struck the rebound straight into the net.

Greater determination marked Egypt's second-half start, and they got a significant boost when the referee showed Rose Alofandika a red card for fouling Habiba Hafez as she headed towards goal.

Down to ten, Malawi kept posing a threat on the counter. They added a third in the 68th minute, Kadzere turning provider with a clever ball to Chawinga, who headed over the advancing goalkeeper.

Egypt responded quickly. Substitute Eman Kassem reduced the deficit with a fine header, making her mark immediately after coming on.

The Egypt players pushed for a second to drag themselves back into the contest, but Malawi's organised defence thwarted every attempt. Chawinga, outstanding on the break, remained a constant source of danger.

Malawi are now very close to reaching the quarter-finals ahead of their final group meeting with Zambia. Egypt, meanwhile, will face defending champions Nigeria in the final round.