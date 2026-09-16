Misfortune just won't leave João Pedro alone whenever the Chelsea striker links up with Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti left him out of the "Samba" squad for the 2026 World Cup, choosing Neymar da Silva instead in a technical decision that drew heavy criticism at the time. The Italian then brought him back for the September international break, a call-up that looked like a fair reward for his flying start to the season in a Chelsea shirt.

The winds blew the wrong way for the striker. In an official statement released today, Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed he had withdrawn from the current camp with a sudden injury.

Brazil offered no details on the nature of the injury or how long he is expected to be sidelined.

Ancelotti moved fast to cover the gap. He called up Fluminense striker Martinelli to reinforce the front line, adding to a Brazil squad already reshaped by a string of wide-ranging changes and surprises.

Three friendlies await during the upcoming international break, against Australia (twice) and India.

The following is the Brazil national team squad after this change:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Morisco (Coritiba), Otávio (Cruzeiro).

Defence: Arthur Dias (Atlético-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Roma).

Midfield: André Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos)

Attack: Endrick (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Chelsea), Martinelli (Fluminense), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Ryan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

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