Simone Inzaghi has a worry on his hands. The Al-Hilal manager is sweating over the injury Ruben Neves picked up during the 2-0 win over Al-Fateh in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn League, a result that kept the leaders out in front.

Early reports point to an injury to Neves' lower abdominal muscles, with the Portuguese facing three to four weeks on the sidelines.

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That timeframe could stretch further still. According to the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Neves may need surgery, as his lower abdominal muscle injury "is considered one of the difficult injuries".

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"Should Neves undergo surgery, his period of absence from the pitch could extend for a longer time, especially as Al-Hilal has not yet announced the length of his absence," he explained.

Few players in the world match Neves in his position. He has been one of the Roshn League's standout stars since arriving at Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, delivering astonishing levels throughout.

At 29, Neves has featured in 14 matches this season, scoring 9 goals and laying on 4 assists across domestic and continental competitions.