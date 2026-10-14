Share Follow GOAL on Google

Will Real Madrid take advantage of City's circumstances?

Advertisement

Real Madrid are watching England closely, and the opportunity taking shape there could open the door to one of the biggest deals in world football. Press reports have revealed the Spanish giants' continued interest in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, with the club monitoring his situation in case a chance to sign the Norwegian ever arrives.

The Tribuna website reported that Real Madrid enjoy an excellent relationship with Haaland's family and his agents. Direct communication between the two sides has been ongoing for years.

That contact points to a strategic interest from the Spanish club. They are tracking developments in the Norwegian striker's situation in the Premier League, along with any possible changes to his contractual ties with Manchester City, waiting for the moment an opening appears.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are facing legal and sporting pressure over the charges brought against them for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. That case is casting a shadow over the club's future.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid may be waiting to see where it leads, and whether it hits the stability of Manchester City's sporting project or their long-term plans.

Haaland's goalscoring numbers make him a player who could transform Real Madrid's attack. The question is whether the club turn that long-standing interest into a formal move.











