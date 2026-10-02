Barcelona's German coach, Hansi Flick, knows an extremely packed schedule awaits his team. He'll need every player at full readiness, especially those whose impact has been more limited so far.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Flick is clear in his conviction: the major titles this season are not decided by eleven starters alone, but by maintaining the competitive rhythm of a complete, ready squad.

From this standpoint, the German coach fired a clear message into the Blaugrana dressing room. Recharge your batteries and make the most of the break, but come back fully focused, and let everyone be ready, because rotation is coming.

Read also

Jesus on the Ronaldo crisis: what is happening will not divide us, and my interest in him is zero

Officially: Messi returns to Spanish football

For the group of players who stayed behind at Barcelona's sports city, nine days of complete rest came with more than just orders to put their feet up. The coaching staff laid out specific plans for individual work, keeping them as fresh and physically ready as teammates who had ground out gruelling minutes with their national teams.

This long break was unusual. Benjamin Kugel's fitness coaches wanted these players to return without feeling they'd spent long days away from group training.

It all revolves around the packed schedule awaiting Barcelona. A frantic rhythm of two matches a week will force Flick to rotate.

Brutal fixtures lie on the horizon. Away European commitments on the scale of Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, the tough trip to face Galatasaray in Turkey, and the eagerly awaited big date against Real Madrid: the Clasico on 25 October.

Time for the substitutes

Some players had enjoyed little continuity since the start of the season, or had yet to start any of the eight official matches the team had played. Gabriel Jesus, Hamza Abdelkarim and Bryan Farinas had not started a single game, while players who performed important roles under Flick in previous seasons, such as Alejandro Balde and Gavi, saw their minutes limited.

Flick wants the entire group ready, prepared one hundred per cent, when the time comes to step onto the pitch, as has been the case so far. Jesus, for example, has featured intermittently and scored twice. He is likely to be among those called up after the break, according to "Sport".

Bryan Farinas's case is a special one. He is used to being left off the call-up lists at the start of the season. Flick himself had blocked the player's move to Girona during the summer transfer window, trusting in his potential, and reassured him his chance would come sooner rather than later, especially with so many players drained after these weeks on international duty.

"The FIFA virus"

The coaching staff knew exactly what this break risked, whether an excessive physical load or long trips. The worst fears came true with Raphinha, who returned injured after playing for Brazil.

With the Getafe match approaching, the German coach may consider resting the Brazilian rather than take a gamble. That setback at the same time throws the door wide open to a starting role for the likes of Jesus or Hamza.

Fatigue weighs heavily on the wings too. Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon were put through great strain with their national teams, as were the defenders Cubarsi, Cancelo and Xavi Espart, who all racked up heavy minutes.

Eric Garcia returned early after feeling a slight discomfort, so it will soon become clear whether Barcelona handle his case with the same caution.



