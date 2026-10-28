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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

A return and an absentee: the end of the French curse at Al-Nassr before the Al-Khaleej match

Match
Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
M. Simakan
K. Coman
Saudi Arabia
France

Good news at the "international"

Al-Nassr's French curse is over, and the timing could hardly be better with Al-Khaleej to come in the Roshn League.

The Saudi capital hosts the twelfth round of the Roshn League tomorrow, Thursday, when Al-Nassr welcome Al-Khaleej to Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi broke the news 24 hours before kick-off: French defender Mohamed Simakan is back in the squad. He has recovered from his recent injury and returned to group training.

Simakan won't be coming back alone. Saudi winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb also shakes off the injury that had sidelined him and returns to the fold.

Not every Frenchman makes the cut, though. Kingsley Coman misses out through a lack of fitness, even after rejoining group training yesterday, Tuesday.

Coman and Simakan had both sat out Al-Nassr's last two Roshn League games, against Neom and Al-Faisaly, with injury.

Four matches should have passed them by, but two were postponed: the clash with Al-Ahli in the Roshn League and the meeting with UAE side Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Nassr sit second in the Saudi League on 25 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal. They edge Al-Qadsiah into third on goal difference, with their rivals having played a game more.

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