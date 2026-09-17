A replacement for El-Shenawy and a new face: Hossam Hassan announces Egypt squad for the international break

Hossam Hassan has named his Egypt squad for the upcoming international break, kicking off the Pharaohs' campaign in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Egyptians face Angola and South Sudan on the 25th and 29th of this month, before a friendly against South Africa on 4 October.

Al Ahly midfielder Ali Mahmoud earns a maiden call-up, while Banque du Caire goalkeeper Abdel Aziz El-Belaouti returns to cover for the injured Mohamed El-Shenawy. El-Belaouti last joined the Pharaohs' camp back in March 2025.

Nine players based abroad make the cut, headlined by attacking pair Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt national team squad was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mostafa Shobier, El-Mahdi Soliman, Mohamed Alaa, Abdel Aziz El-Belaouti.

Defence: Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Hany, Karim Hafez, Ahmed Fatouh, Tarek Alaa.

Midfield: Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber, Ali Mahmoud, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Ibrahim Adel, Haitham Hassan, Hamdi Fathy, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zeko.

Attack: Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Hamza Abdelkarim.

Those absent from the Egypt national team squad

Three players miss out through injury: Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mohamed El-Shenawy and Yasser Ibrahim. Nabil Emad Donga is left out for technical reasons.

Marwan Attia, meanwhile, sits out the Angola clash only, serving a suspension picked up at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.









The Egypt national team's camp programme for the international break

17 September: Start of the camp at the National Teams Centre in 6th of October City.

25 September: Facing Angola in the first round of the qualifiers at Cairo International Stadium, at 9pm.

27 September: The national team's delegation departs for South Sudan on a private plane.

29 September: Playing the South Sudan match in the second round of the qualifiers, at 3pm South Sudan time.

30 September: The delegation returns to Cairo.

4 October: Facing South Africa in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium.

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