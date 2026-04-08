A refereeing expert has delivered his verdict on two controversial incidents that marred the first half of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

The match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou started at a fast pace, and amidst this intensity, Nahuel Molina’s shot, which rebounded off Kubarsi’s hand inside the Barcelona penalty area, sparked an early controversy.

Eitoraldi González, a refereeing expert for the newspaper ‘AS’ and the radio station ‘Cadena SER’, said: “The ball struck his right hand, but it was merely a deflection. Even if it had struck him whilst his arm was raised, no penalty should have been awarded.”

The second flashpoint arrived when Koparsi fouled Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal against goalkeeper Juan García. The challenge was initially punished with a yellow card by referee Stefan Kovac, but the decision felt lenient to many observers.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) quickly prompted a review, and once the monitor confirmed that the challenge had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, the referee upgraded the sanction to red.

Commenting on the incident, the refereeing expert said: “It’s a red card; perhaps the referee didn’t have a clear view of the pitch. But VAR should have alerted him.”

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