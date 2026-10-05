The Egyptian Football Association's main referees' committee have handed the officiating of the summit between Zamalek and Al-Ahly to a complete foreign refereeing crew from Slovenia, led by international referee Rade Obrenović. The appointment reflects the scale and importance of the anticipated clash.

Essam Abdel Fattah, who heads the committee, announced the official crew on Monday for the match scheduled to take place next Sunday in the Egyptian Premier League.

Jure Praprotnik comes in as first assistant, with Grega Kordež as second assistant and David Šmajc as fourth official. Matej Jug will take charge of the video technology, assisted by David Gabrovič.

Obrenović ranks among UEFA's most prominent elite referees. He has held the international badge since 2017 and boasts a rich record of officiating major matches at both European and international levels.

Next matches ZAM Premier League 13:00 AHL

Consistent performances in continental tournaments earned the Slovenian the trust of European chiefs. His last international match at national-team level was the heavyweight European summit between Belgium and France in the UEFA Nations League on 28 September.

Bringing in a foreign crew for the Al-Ahly and Zamalek clash is part of the Football Association's drive to deliver the highest degrees of refereeing fairness and integrity. The match commands exceptional fan and media attention inside and outside Egypt, and it is expected to prove decisive in this season's title race.















