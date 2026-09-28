Brazilian fourth-division club Nort Esporte have appointed Spain's Michel Salgado as head coach from the start of the 2027 season. It marks his first job in sole charge of a coaching staff since he hung up his boots.

Based in Montes Claros in the state of Minas Gerais, the club announced the move across its official accounts: "Welcome. Michel Salgado is the new head coach of Nort for the 2027 season," adding that the team would benefit from the experience, leadership and competitive mentality of the former Spanish full-back.

The 50-year-old takes over from Brazil's Kleberson, the former international and 2002 World Cup winner, who led the team until this month.

Speaking Portuguese in a video the club published from Dubai, Salgado made no secret of his excitement. "I love challenges, I am eager to travel to Brazil, and I am ready to achieve great results," he said, before signing his contract alongside club president Victor Oliveira.

An exceptional 2027 season awaits. Nort were crowned Troféu Independente Cup winners this year, sealing their place in the Campeonato Brasileiro fourth division and the Copa do Brasil, their first taste of national competition.

Founded in 2022, the club won the second division of the regional Minas Gerais championship in 2025, then made their debut this year in the top flight of the Campeonato Mineiro.

For Salgado, this is his first genuine crack at a head coaching role. His previous experience was limited to a spell as Javier Aguirre's assistant with Egypt between 2018 and 2019, plus a stint as interim boss of Cypriot side Pafos.

He is expected to touch down in Brazil next November to begin preparations for the new campaign.

Real Madrid defined his playing days. Salgado wore the white shirt for 10 seasons between 1999 and 2009, racking up 371 appearances and 11 trophies. Two of those came in the UEFA Champions League and four in La Liga, alongside three Spanish Super Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

Internationally, he won 53 caps for Spain and featured at the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2000. Now comes a new chapter, this time from the dugout.