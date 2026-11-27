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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich has received the backing of club legends Lothar Matthaus and Oliver Kahn after publicly criticising the way the Bavarian giants' hierarchy have handled his team-mate Jamal Musiala, amid the ongoing debate over his health and his future.

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Matthaus and Kahn praised the comments Kimmich made after Bayern's 2-1 Champions League defeat to French side Lille last Wednesday evening. Both felt the captain had taken a necessary stand to protect his team-mates and keep the dressing room united.

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Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, Matthaus said: "I think it was a great interview. Perhaps Bayern's officials didn't like it, but it should serve as a wake-up call for them to handle situations like this differently in the future."

He continued: "He (Kimmich) didn't insult anyone. He made it clear that the way the matter was handled was wrong and that it isn't worthy of Bayern Munich. I agree with that 100%."

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Matthaus added: "He might be fined, but you can't solve things by handing out fines. That will only open the door to new problems. He has shown that he is a real captain, because he isn't just defending Musiala, he wants to protect all of his players. He is the captain of this team."

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Kahn, for his part, wasn't surprised by Kimmich's stance, given his personality and his role within the squad.

The legendary former Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper said: "Joshua Kimmich has always been someone who speaks his mind openly. His stance wasn't a surprise in this case, because you expect the captain to defend the player and to send a message to the group: 'Come on, lads, we have to stand together as one unit. We are facing a lot of difficulties at the moment and we must not allow ourselves to be divided.'"

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He signed off: "That was an important message from Joshua."

The row began with comments from senior Bayern figures, including Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, about Musiala's future, his ability to rediscover his previous level and the financial side of his contract. Musiala has been battling recurring injuries as well as a neurological disorder that causes episodes of loss of consciousness.

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Those comments drew widespread criticism, particularly because they were aired in public.

Kimmich called it unacceptable to discuss a player's situation that way in front of the media. Putting the club first, he stressed, does not mean ignoring the human side, and Bayern should not leave Musiala to bear the consequences of the crisis alone.

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Musiala came off the bench against Lille as Bayern slipped to defeat. The internal turmoil has coincided with a difficult spell on the pitch, which has only drawn more attention to Kimmich's call for the group to stick together.

Musiala fractured his fibula and ankle at the Club World Cup in July 2025. His comeback was then complicated by a neurological disorder that caused him to collapse twice during pre-season in August 2026.

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A muscle injury in September sidelined the Germany international once more, though he had recently made his return.

Then came a fresh injury against Lille in the Champions League. It will keep him out until next January.