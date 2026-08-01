The Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" believes young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim has thrust himself forward as a fresh attacking solution at Barcelona, just as the Catalan club continue hunting for a striker amid the complications of their pursuit of Argentina's Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

According to the newspaper, the search for a new striker remains up in the air. The Julian Alvarez deal is proving hard to complete, and no clear alternative has emerged to convince head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco. Abdelkarim seized his moment, staking his claim to lead the attack with a standout display in the friendly against Birmingham.

Aged 18, the Egyptian made the most of his 60 minutes in that recent friendly. He scored twice and showed off the attributes of an out-and-out striker, proof he is ready for a place in the first team.

Having given up part of his summer holiday after representing Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, Hamza reported early for Barcelona's training under Flick, eager to prove himself and compete for a starting spot.

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Barcelona had loaned the player from Al Ahly last season to feature for the youth team, the newspaper pointed out, before deciding to activate his permanent buy clause. Club officials were already convinced they had a "raw gem" on their hands, even before his notable performances with Egypt at the World Cup.

Two goals told only part of the story. Hamza delivered a complete centre-forward's performance, battling defenders physically, moving constantly to create space and pitching in with the press, showing he can handle the number "9" role.

The first goal arrived after he won a penalty himself, then buried it. The second was a poacher's finish, pouncing on a rebound from the goalkeeper inside the box.

"Mundo Deportivo" closed its report by declaring Hamza Abdelkarim had made a strong case to lead Barcelona's attack. With the Julian Alvarez deal still stalling, Flick may yet turn to the Egyptian as one of his attacking options for the new season.