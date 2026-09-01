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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A rare reason: Al-Ahli coach's press conference cancelled after losing the clasico to Al-Hilal

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

The Leader won 3-0

The Saudi Roshn Pro League have cancelled the press conference of Al-Ahli's Dutch coach Marino Pusic, following the match against Al-Hilal on Sunday evening.

  Al-Hilal settled the Al-Ahli clásico with a thrilling 3-0 win at the "Kingdom Arena" on Tuesday evening, in a fixture postponed from the third round of the Roshn Pro League.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Al-Ahli coach could not attend because no interpreter was available, as confirmed by the Pro League media coordinator sent to cover the event.

The interpreter had picked up a red card late in the first half, ruling him out of the press conference afterwards.

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Al-Ahli conceded twice in the first half and lost Turkish defender Merih Demiral to a red card, leaving them to see out the match with ten men.

A third goal followed in the second half, sealing a 3-0 defeat.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


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