Saudi Arabia are back on top of the Arabian Gulf Cup. They sealed the "Gulf 27" title on Tuesday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, seeing off their Emirati brothers 2-0 in the final.

Humam Al-Hammami got the celebrations going 11 minutes in. Firas Al-Buraikan then struck past goalkeeper Khalid Essa two minutes later to double the lead.

The fourth title in Saudi Arabia's history came with another remarkable feat attached. Herve Renard's side were simply impenetrable at the back.









Not once did Saudi Arabia concede throughout the "Gulf 27" tournament, keeping a clean sheet across a full 480 minutes.

They topped Group One with a perfect record, three straight wins over Kuwait 1-0, Oman 3-0 and Iraq 2-0. A goalless draw with Qatar in the semi-final followed, through normal and extra time, before Renard's men edged the penalty shootout 2-3 and then dispatched the UAE tonight.

Qatari media figure Khalid Jassem points out that only two sides had ever managed this feat before the Saudis: Kuwait, champions in 1974, and Oman, champions in 2009.









Nor did Saudi Arabia stumble to a single defeat across this exceptional edition.

It is the fourth title of their Arabian Gulf Cup history, and it ends a long drought stretching back to their last triumph in 2003.