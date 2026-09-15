Al-Hilal begin their continental campaign in the new edition of the AFC Champions League Elite under exceptional and difficult circumstances. Five of their most prominent names will miss the anticipated encounter against Qatar's Al-Gharafa, a match the Kingdom Arena hosts as part of the opening round of the group stage.

The Leader enter the match missing key pillars across various lines. It is a heavy blow to their hopes of a perfect start that would give them an early boost towards competing for the continental title.

Absentee list raises concern

Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi" revealed that Al-Hilal will be without an influential five against Al-Gharafa: Theo Hernandez, Ali Lajami, Hamad Al-Yami, Salem Al-Dawsari and Ollie Watkins.

England star Ollie Watkins adds to the team's woes. He picked up an injury during recent training that has ruled him out of both domestic and continental fixtures, and the duration of his absence from the pitch has not yet been determined.

Captain Salem Al-Dawsari, one of the team's most important attacking cards, also sits out, alongside new arrival Theo Hernandez, defender Ali Lajami and full-back Hamad Al-Yami.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Al-Hilal defy the circumstances

Despite the scale of the absences, Al-Hilal's technical staff want to overcome this obstacle and secure victory in the opener. A win would send a strong message to every rival: they are coming powerfully to compete early for the title of the current edition of the continent's most important tournament.

The Al-Gharafa clash is a genuine test of the Leader's squad depth and their ability to deal with pressure, especially as the Qatari side arrive with big ambitions of pulling off a surprise in the heart of Riyadh.