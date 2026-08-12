Al Ahly have confirmed that their Moroccan international Youssef Belammari has suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the knee, with medical examinations and MRI scans over the past few hours revealing the extent of the damage.

Dr Ahmed Gaballah, head of Al Ahly's medical staff, said via the club's website that the examinations Belammari underwent confirmed he had suffered a cruciate ligament rupture.

Gaballah explained that the club had begun taking the necessary measures over the injury, adding that a date is being set for the player to undergo surgery in the coming period.

The blow lands hard on Al Ahly's technical staff, led by his compatriot Hossein Amotta. Belammari matters to this side, and they need every player available as they chase redemption for last season's failures.

He picked up the injury in Al Ahly's friendly against Badalona, which ended in a 3-0 win for the Red side earlier today, part of the team's training camp in Spain ahead of the new campaign.

Belammari, 27, joined Al Ahly from Raja during the winter transfer window last January on a three-year deal. He has played 12 matches in all competitions.

One thing is now certain. Belammari will miss the start of Al Ahly's season, with his surgery and an approximate return date still to be confirmed.