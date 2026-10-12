Yasser Zabiri just keeps scoring. The Morocco forward struck his seventh of the season against Valencia, cementing his place as one of Racing Santander's sharpest attacking weapons and hauling himself into the conversation at the top of the Spanish league scoring charts alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

That seventh goal put Zabiri level with Yamal and Mbappe, with Raphinha out in front on 12.

Racing signed the Moroccan on loan from Stade Rennais, and he has delivered striking performances since finishing as top scorer at the Under-20 World Cup, where Morocco lifted the title.

Where have those seven goals come from? Three against Elche, two against Alaves, one against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, and now the latest against Valencia. He keeps proving he can make the difference in the final third.

Such form has Racing considering their options. The club have not ruled out an offer to Rennais to buy the contract outright and tie him down permanently, particularly given how quickly he has adapted and the impact he has had on their attacking play.

Zabiri also made his first appearance for the senior Morocco side in recent weeks, breaking into a squad stacked with attacking options. It is a step that could hand the young forward a fresh chance to prove himself at international level.