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Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has named a 23-man squad to face Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow, Saturday, on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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Ferland Mendy is back. The French full-back returns to the squad after 208 days out, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rodrygo Goes, Raúl Asencio and Endrick all miss out.

Mendy hasn't been involved since undergoing surgery in May after tearing a tendon in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg.

Mourinho confirmed the news, saying: "Mendy will be on the bench tomorrow, and if someone is on the bench, it means they are able to play. We have three left-backs, which is a lot, but it is very good news for everyone that he is back."

He's third choice at left-back behind Cucurella and Carreras, and isn't registered for the Champions League.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold has a severe cold and stayed at home, Mourinho confirmed.

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Rodrygo needs more time to recover from his knee injury. On his return, the coach said: "I don't see him playing against Arsenal, or in the league until the end of the year."

Raúl Asencio is in the final stage of his recovery from a stress fracture in his tibia. He's training alone and isn't ready for selection yet.

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Endrick has a muscle injury in his left adductor and is expected to be out for two to three weeks, according to the club's medical report on 23 November. He'll miss Alaves, Real Sociedad on 2 December and Athletic Club on 6 December, and is a doubt for Arsenal on 9 December.

Real Madrid's full squad to face Deportivo Alaves:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre

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Defenders: Militão, Huijsen, Konaté, Cucurella, Carreras, Rüdiger, Mendy, Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago.

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Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande.

At his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said: "Two days between matches is a short time, but three days is enough, and I don't think we will have a problem with the recovery of the players who played in the last match. I like Alaves' work. They have a very clear and well-defined identity. I expect another complicated match."

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He added: "It is our third consecutive match at home, and we had it in our heads that we had to win it. Every point you don't win is a point lost, and it could be decisive. We have to go for all three points."

Madrid sit second with 33 points from 13 matches, three behind leaders Barcelona. Atletico Madrid are third on 31, with Alaves ninth on 16.

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Mourinho's side go into the game on a run of 10 straight wins in all competitions, most recently a 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League after going 1-0 down. They've also won all six of their home league games this season.