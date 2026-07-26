Al-Hilal are continuing to study their options between the posts before the new season kicks off, having wrapped up the signing of Saudi international goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in recent days.

Those moves only deepen the uncertainty around Moroccan international Yassine Bounou, reportedly close to the exit door.

Polish website Meczyki revealed that Al-Hilal have opened talks with Poland international goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, currently of Neom, ahead of a summer move.

Bulka joined Neom last summer on a deal running until the summer of 2029, earning an annual salary of nearly 10 million euros. Shortly after arriving, though, he suffered a serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for most of the season. He returned only for the final six matches.

According to the report, the negotiations with Al-Hilal come as Bounou edges closer to leaving, and this despite the club already landing Al-Owais this summer, a goalkeeper who featured for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Foot Mercato added: "According to our information, Marcin Bulka is very close to Al-Hilal. The discussions have accelerated significantly in the last few hours and it now seems that the Polish international goalkeeper is very close to joining the Saudi club."

The outlet continued: "The various parties are moving in the right direction and reaching an agreement seems more likely if the final details are settled in the coming days."

It went on: "At the age of 26, the goalkeeper who came through the Chelsea academy could be preparing to face a new challenge after his successful spell at Nice, where he established himself as one of the most successful goalkeepers in the French league."

The Saudi Pro League season begins on 13 August, with the summer transfer window open until 6 September.

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