Young Spaniard Marc Casadó has moved a step closer to leaving Barcelona this summer. The midfielder was surprisingly left out of the squad travelling to Udine for the friendlies against Udinese and Nottingham Forest, with negotiations over a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal gathering pace.

Casadó turned up at Barcelona's sports city but left without joining the delegation bound for Italy, a move that only strengthens the sense his time at the Catalan club is drawing to a close, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

The 22-year-old's exclusion arrives just as his future has become one of the hottest files on the desk of Barcelona's board. Al-Hilal made their move for him last July with an initial offer, but Barcelona knocked it back as it fell short of their financial demands.

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Al-Hilal moves closer, and Barcelona holds firm on 40 million euros

Talks between the two clubs stalled for a spell, but the picture has shifted now that Al-Hilal and Casadó are making progress of their own. The relationship between player and Saudi club has turned positive, and the deal looks closer to completion than ever.

Barcelona are holding firm on more than 30 million euros to part with the midfielder, and the Catalan club are pushing to get near the 40 million euro barrier. Al-Hilal, for their part, were not initially willing to reach that figure.

Everything points to a more serious phase, though. Casadó's omission from the trip to Italy suggests the negotiations may pave the way for an agreement in the coming days.

Rodri deal hastens Casadó's departure

Barcelona rate Casadó's ability, yet the player no longer holds the standing he once did in Hansi Flick's plans. His role gradually shrank over last season.

The club's aggressive push to sign Manchester City star Rodri has sent Casadó another message about his future. Barcelona want to rebuild their midfield and add depth in the position.

Roony Bardghji also out of the calculations

Casadó was not the only player missing from the squad. Swedish winger Roony Bardghji was also left out of the trip to Udine.

The 20-year-old, it seems, lacks the standing he needs within Flick's plans to keep developing. That verdict comes just a year after his move to Barcelona from Copenhagen.

Bardghji, then, joins the list of players tipped to leave in the final stretch of the market. Casadó, meanwhile, edges towards a fresh chapter in his career with a switch to Al-Hilal.