FIFA have signed a £2.3 million deal (around $3.1 million) with London-based marketing agency Ten Toes Media to protect the image of the organisation and its president Gianni Infantino, according to the British newspaper"The Times".

The contract runs for 22 months, having begun in March 2025 and ending in December 2026.

A copy of the deal seen by "The Times" shows the agency is responsible for helping to manage FIFA's accounts on social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

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The contract states explicitly that one of the agency's foremost objectives is to "protect the image of FIFA and the president, and elevate the standing of the organisation", alongside providing "the support, analytics and tools needed to improve the planning, execution and control of the storytelling narrative, in line with the president's vision".

Its tasks also include producing content such as texts, images, videos and infographics, monitoring comments, and using influencers to boost reach and engagement. The agency will work around the clock through managers in different time zones.

The revelation lands at a difficult moment for Infantino. He faces mounting pressure and wide-ranging criticism within football circles, particularly after the failure of a project to sell commercial stakes in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private-sector investors.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, Ten Toes Media is a sports marketing and digital media agency with branches in Dubai and New York. It has previously worked with UEFA and Arsenal, plus current Bayern Munich and former Tottenham star Harry Kane.

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