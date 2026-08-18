Bayern Munich's fans feared the worst. Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch, reviving old anxieties, only for the star to reassure everyone by returning to individual training today.

The Germany international (23) had gone down suddenly during Saturday's 3-1 friendly win over Leipzig, played in searing heat that pushed the temperature above 30 degrees Celsius in Munich. Medics rushed to intervene.

According to France 24, citing the German news agency, Musiala complained after the match of dizziness, circulatory problems and a raised temperature. That kept him out of Monday's open training session.

The former Chelsea academy player turned up at the club's headquarters today. He underwent thorough medical examinations before completing light individual training, a first step towards a full return.

German media reckon Musiala is a strong candidate to rejoin group training this week, leaving him fit for Saturday's eagerly awaited Super Cup clash against Borussia Dortmund.

His scare caps a rough stretch. Musiala missed the first six months of the 2025-2026 season with an ankle fracture picked up at the Club World Cup, then returned to play for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, where they bowed out in the round of 32 to Paraguay.