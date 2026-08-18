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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

A new medical examination gives Musiala a chance to return after the shocking fall

J. Musiala
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
Germany

What happened?

Bayern Munich's fans feared the worst. Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch, reviving old anxieties, only for the star to reassure everyone by returning to individual training today.

The Germany international (23) had gone down suddenly during Saturday's 3-1 friendly win over Leipzig, played in searing heat that pushed the temperature above 30 degrees Celsius in Munich. Medics rushed to intervene.

According to France 24, citing the German news agency, Musiala complained after the match of dizziness, circulatory problems and a raised temperature. That kept him out of Monday's open training session.

The former Chelsea academy player turned up at the club's headquarters today. He underwent thorough medical examinations before completing light individual training, a first step towards a full return.

German media reckon Musiala is a strong candidate to rejoin group training this week, leaving him fit for Saturday's eagerly awaited Super Cup clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Club Friendlies
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
DFB-Pokal
Eintracht Trier crest
Eintracht Trier
ETR
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL

His scare caps a rough stretch. Musiala missed the first six months of the 2025-2026 season with an ankle fracture picked up at the Club World Cup, then returned to play for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, where they bowed out in the round of 32 to Paraguay.

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