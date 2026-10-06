Greece's Georgios Donis, head coach of Saudi Arabia, has decided to pin back his Emirati counterpart in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia face the UAE today, Tuesday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the final of the 27th edition of the Gulf tournament.

Donis named his official line-up and, for the first time in this edition, fielded three men in midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohamed Kanno and Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Across the last four matches of the tournament, the Greek coach had leaned on Mohamed Kanno and one other player alongside him in midfield, with Saleh Abu Al-Shamat deployed as a playmaker.

Next matches KSA Gulf Cup 14:00 UAE

This time he pushed Saleh Abu Al-Shamat out to the right wing, in front of his brother, right-back Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat. Hamam Al-Hamami takes the left, with Firas Al-Buraikan leading the line as an out-and-out striker.

Donis also restored Hassan Tambakti to the starting line-up alongside Abdulelah Al-Amri, after he had sat on the bench during the semi-final win over Qatar on penalties.

Saudi Arabia's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Al-Owais

Defence: Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat - Hassan Tambakti - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Mutab Al-Harbi

Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Mohamed Kanno - Nasser Al-Dawsari

Attack: Saleh Abu Al-Shamat - Firas Al-Buraikan - Hamam Al-Hamami

At the other end, Croatia's Zlatko Dalic, head coach of the UAE, named the side that will contest the match against Saudi Arabia.

The UAE's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Khalid Essa

Defence: Rubin Philip - Lucas Pimenta - Alaaeldin Zuhair - Marcus Meloni

Midfield: Mamadou Coulibaly - Essam Fayez - Bruno Oliveira

Attack: Nicolas Gimenez - Guilherme da Silva - Ousman Camara