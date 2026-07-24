Joan Laporta has landed another legal win, this time in the case tied to Reus Deportiu, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Court of First Instance number 22 in Barcelona threw out the lawsuit filed by Maria Teresa Alibau Batch against the Barcelona president, his deputy Rafael Yuste, Xavier Sala Martin and Joan Oliver, along with the companies Kor Store and CSSB Limited, on a charge of fraud, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Judge Marta Bou set out her reasoning clearly: "The lawsuit does not contain any elements that allow the conclusion that there are facts constituting a crime of fraud, nor was any intent proven to criminalise the transactions in the manner claimed by the plaintiff."

The case dates back to two investments the plaintiff made in Reus Deportiu through those companies. She herself admitted she had received the returns on the first investment. The court dismissed the complaint over the second, finding no evidence of criminal activity.

That makes it two rulings in Laporta's favour in a short spell. Back at the start of last June, the Barcelona Provincial Court dismissed the first fraud lawsuit in the same file, brought by former tennis player Albert Ramos. He had accused Joan Oliver, the former Barcelona general manager and the largest shareholder in Reus, of deceiving him in a failed commercial project. The court denied any fraud had taken place and upheld the investigating judge's ruling.