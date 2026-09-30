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Luis de la FuenteGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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A new injury forces player out of Spain camp: De la Fuente calls up former Real Madrid player

Spain vs Czechia
Spain
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
L. de la Fuente
A. Grimaldo
F. Garcia
Spain
Czechia

The injury curse haunts La Roja

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has drafted the former Real Madrid man into the La Roja camp after another injury forced a player to withdraw.

First Eric Garcia, now this. The Spanish Football Federation confirmed today that a second player has left the national team camp with an injury.

Spain thrashed Croatia 4-1 yesterday, on Tuesday, in the second round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

According to an official statement from the Spanish Federation, Atletico Madrid's Alex Grimaldo has left the camp after the left-back felt discomfort in his left thigh during the warm-up before the Croatia match.

Medical examinations followed, and the federation decided to release Grimaldo from the squad as a precaution to stop the injury worsening.

In his place, De la Fuente called up Fran Garcia (27) as Spain prepare to face the Czech Republic and Croatia for a second time during the current international break.

Garcia has just two Spain caps to his name, both in 2023, and hasn't been involved since.

The former Real Madrid man has featured seven times for Real Betis this season, chipping in with one assist.

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