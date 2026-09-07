A new face at the Camp Nou: who is the referee for Barcelona's European opener?

In a surprise move by European football's governing body, the Spotify Camp Nou will host the first European appearance of a German referee on the night of Barcelona's return to the Champions League.

UEFA confirmed today, Monday, the appointment of German referee Sven Jablonski, 36, to take charge of Barcelona's Champions League opener against Feyenoord of the Netherlands. The match kicks off next Wednesday at 6:45pm Central European Time at the Camp Nou.

The appointment carries real significance. Jablonski has never taken charge of Barcelona in European competition before, and he has never officiated at the Blaugrana's stronghold either.

It also marks his first European match of the season, a big step in the continental career of a young referee. Veteran German official Bastian Dankert will assist him, handling video assistant referee (VAR) duties.

Spanish football is not entirely foreign to Jablonski, despite his limited experience with the country's clubs. He has officiated just one match involving a Spanish side, last season's 1-0 defeat for Villarreal against Pafos. Add to that a game for Spain's under-19s and a Real Madrid fixture in the UEFA Youth League.

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Feyenoord, meanwhile, will face the German for the first time in Europe on Wednesday. He does know Dutch football, though, having previously taken charge of matches involving both AZ Alkmaar and Ajax Amsterdam. That familiarity could count ahead of the anticipated clash at the Camp Nou under Hansi Flick.