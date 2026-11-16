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Germany produced one of their strongest performances in the UEFA Nations League, settling their clash with the Netherlands with five goals in the fifth round of the group stage on Monday. The result came as a shock to the Netherlands, who went into the match full of confidence after some eye-catching attacking displays, but Germany imposed their rhythm and ruthlessly turned their chances into goals.

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Five goals wasn't just a heavy scoreline. It was a rare statistic in the Netherlands' history in official competitions. According to StatsFoot, the last time the Dutch conceded five in an official match was on 16 July 1952, against Brazil (B) in the preliminary qualifiers for the Olympic Games.

The same source shows the Netherlands also conceded five against Belgium on 4 September 1999, but that was a friendly.

It's now the heaviest "official" defeat in the history of the Dutch national team. They have suffered worse. On 21 October 1959 they lost 7-0 in a friendly, and the opponents that day were Germany too.

The defeat throws up a striking historical quirk. In just three days, the Netherlands went from thrashing Greece 7-0 to losing 5-0 to Germany. Spanish statistician Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", pointed out that Turkey went through something similar at the 1954 World Cup: they beat South Korea 7-0, then lost 7-2 to Germany just three days later. The Netherlands themselves had suffered a similar swing against Germany in October 1959, beating Belgium 9-1 before losing 7-0 to the Germans, although 17 days separated those two matches.

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Germany exploited the space behind the Dutch defence, especially whenever the Netherlands cranked up the attacking pressure. They looked more organised in quick transitions, with a clear knack for turning possession and provocation into dangerous balls inside the penalty area.

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The Netherlands boast a strong attacking front, but the match exposed a fragile defensive balance against a fast, well-organised opponent. The Dutch had the upper hand in creating chances. Yet Germany punished them immediately for every error in cover and every delay in getting back.

The result sealed top spot in Group 2 of League A for Germany on 11 points. The Netherlands also remain on 11 but sit behind on head-to-head record, and both teams advance to the quarter-finals. Greece moved up to 11 points after a 1-0 win over Serbia but finished third. Serbia ended bottom without a point and go straight back to League B.

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