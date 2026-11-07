A mysterious statement from the Egyptian Football Association raises questions about the future of Hossam Hassan!

With speculation mounting over a possible exit for Hossam Hassan from the Egypt job, the Egyptian Football Association has issued an official statement calling for calm and solidarity. The governing body urged the media and fans to steer clear of escalation and emotional reactions that could disrupt the Pharaohs' preparations for their upcoming fixtures.

Several reports had claimed the EFA was weighing up Hassan's removal, despite him steering the national team to qualification for the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. That success did little to silence the questions over the future of the Pharaohs' technical staff.

The Egyptian Football Association said in its statement issued today, Saturday: "The Egyptian Football Association affirms that the interest and stability of the senior national team come at the top of its priorities, as it represents Egyptian football and the aspirations of its fans."

It added: "In light of the events raised recently, the current phase requires a great deal of responsibility, calm and solidarity, away from any escalation or emotional reaction that could affect the national team's focus and its preparation for the upcoming fixtures."

Closing the statement, the association stressed the need to get behind the team: "The association calls on all media outlets and Egyptian fans to support the national team and rally around it, in a way that fulfils the aspirations of Egyptian football fans."

Many had expected the statement to deliver a decisive message and end the controversy over Hassan's future, amid speculation he could be axed. Instead, it never mentioned the manager by name. There was no explicit backing, no insistence that he stay on.

The tone suggests Hassan will lead the national team through the upcoming camp as they prepare to face Malawi twice. Yet nothing in the statement confirmed the association's commitment to him until the end of his contract, which runs to 2030. That silence leaves question marks over his future and throws the door open to fresh speculation about the board's stance.

All of this comes with Egypt gearing up for two meetings with Malawi in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs' camp gets under way on 9 November at the National Teams Centre.

Cairo International Stadium will host the first leg on 13 November. The two sides then reconvene on the 17th at Bingu International Stadium in Malawi for the fourth round.

Egypt sit in Group Two alongside Angola, South Sudan and Malawi. The Pharaohs lead the table with 4 points, ahead of second-placed Angola on goal difference, while Malawi hold third on 3 points and South Sudan prop up the group without a point to their name.

Hassan's side opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Angola at home. They then rediscovered their form with a thumping 5-0 away win over South Sudan.