Didier Deschamps could be back in work soon, just months after stepping away from the France job.

The former Les Bleus boss handed over the reins to Zinedine Zidane last summer, ending a 14-year spell in charge of the national team.

Criticism had crept in towards the end of his reign, but by any measure the Deschamps era was a triumph. He won the 2018 World Cup, lifted the 2021 UEFA Nations League, and reached the final of both a World Cup and a European Championship.

Europe's biggest clubs circled throughout his time with France, yet Deschamps stuck with Les Bleus.

Next matches ITA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 FRA

New developments have surfaced in Italy, where he remains a hugely popular figure.

According to "La Stampa", Deschamps sits on the shortlist to take charge of Juventus.

The Old Lady are in freefall. Eighth in Serie A after nine rounds and beaten 2-0 by Genoa on Wednesday night, they look set to make Luciano Spalletti pay the price in the coming days.

Deschamps is now one of the leading names in the frame to replace him, with Stefano Pioli and Antonio Conte also under consideration.

La Repubblica confirmed the board's interest in the Frenchman, adding that Conte would rather hold out for Manchester United, where Carrick may be sacked soon.

Turin knows Deschamps well. As a player he left an unforgettable mark there, winning the UEFA Champions League in 1996 along with three Serie A titles and more.