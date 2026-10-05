The referees' committee of the Gulf Football Federation has handed Moroccan international referee Jalal Jayed the job of officiating the "Gulf 27" final between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 6 October, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Compatriots Zakaria Brinsi and Mostapha Akarkad will run the lines, while Kuwait's Abdullah Jamali takes the fourth official role and his compatriot Saud Al-Shamali serves as fifth official.

Morocco's Hamza El Fariq will handle the Video Assistant Referee duties, backed by the Netherlands' Erwin Blank and Bahrain's Ismail Habib. Oman's Ibrahim Al-Hosani steps in as referee assessor.

Jeddah hosts the "Gulf 27" competition under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with the Saudi Arabia and UAE showdown eagerly awaited.

Saudi Arabia booked their place in the final by seeing off Qatar on penalties, winning the shootout 3-2 after a goalless draw through regular and extra time. The UAE got there with a single unanswered goal against Oman.