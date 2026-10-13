Shabab Al Ahli needed just a quarter of an hour to lay bare Al Ittihad's failings, defensive ones above all, in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side welcomed their UAE visitors to the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday for the second round of the league phase.

Sardar Azmoun struck first on seven minutes, and the build-up did the damage. Guilherme Bala beat more than one man before squaring it for the Iranian in front of an empty net.

Nine minutes later he had his second. Azmoun broke clear of Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic from the middle of the pitch, rounded him and rolled the ball home.

That made it six matches in a row without a clean sheet for Al Ittihad, across the Saudi Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite.

You have to go back roughly 45 days for the last time they kept one, a goalless draw with Al Fateh in the Roshn League on 29 August.

Six games have followed in the Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite. "The Dean" have shipped nine goals in them, an average of one and a half per match.