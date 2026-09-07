The final whistle barely mattered in the Dutch Clásico. What everyone remembered came ten minutes earlier, when the Philips Stadium descended into chaos and shock.

Ajax Amsterdam's young defender Aaron Bouwman (19) suffered a serious injury that nearly cost him his life. He was rushed to hospital during the encounter that Eindhoven won 3-1.

The moment of horror: a late challenge ignites the battle

Ruben van Bommel, son of Dutch football legend Mark van Bommel, lunged into a late and reckless sliding challenge in the 80th minute.

Violent and direct, the collision sent Bouwman to the ground writhing in pain. Disbelief spread across the pitch. Then came the skirmishes, players from both sides squaring up in a heated dispute over the force of the challenge.

Medical staff intervened quickly and took the young player away by ambulance, drawing the curtain on the Clásico with a scene no one wishes to see.

A shocking diagnosis and a lengthy absence

Ajax Amsterdam issued a worrying official statement announcing the results of the initial examinations their young defender underwent in hospital.

The club confirmed that Bouwman had suffered "a fracture of the sternum and a lung contusion", a serious injury requiring him to remain under close medical observation in hospital over the coming hours.

Ajax also clarified the length of the absence. The player will definitely be sidelined until the end of this September, a heavy blow to the career of one of the academy's most prominent talents.

Dutch anger and a comparison to the 1982 disaster

The violent challenge did not go unnoticed in Dutch sporting circles, sparking a wide wave of anger and condemnation.

Renowned sports critic Hugo Borst went even further. He compared the incident to the famous, unforgettable brutal collision between German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher and Frenchman Patrick Battiston in the 1982 World Cup semi-final, which nearly cost the latter his life.

That comparison reflects the scale of the shock left by the challenge from van Bommel junior.

Regret and an apology in the dressing room

Eindhoven tried to contain the situation quickly. Ernest Stewart, the club's sporting director, revealed that Ruben van Bommel felt deep regret and profound sadness the moment he saw the seriousness of the injury.

He did not wait long. Straight after the final whistle, van Bommel headed to the Ajax Amsterdam dressing room to offer his personal apology to the players and coaching staff, a gesture through which he tried to emphasise that what occurred was not deliberate.