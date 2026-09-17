A message to Real Madrid fans and Yamal: Mbappé speaks again about the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappé has spoken about the Ballon d'Or once again, insisting on the need for it to return to the fortress of the Santiago Bernabéu and to the Merengue fans once more.

Mbappé is among the list of thirty nominees to win the Ballon d'Or award, at the ceremony scheduled to be held on 26 October.

Mbappé conducted an interview with the Spanish newspaper "AS", which published some excerpts from it, with the full interview set to be published on Thursday evening.

Mbappé said regarding the Ballon d'Or: "I think this year is right to win it. The best proof of that is my feet. Whatever I say, the most important thing for me remains the return of the Ballon d'Or to Real Madrid. It must return to the Bernabéu, to the Madrid fans, to bring joy back to all their hearts. They deserve it more than anyone else."

On Barcelona's star Lamine Yamal, one of his most prominent rivals for this prestigious award, Mbappé explained: "I think he is a very talented player, and I have a feeling he will achieve a wonderful career. I wish him all the best."

This is a glimpse of the lengthy interview Mbappé conducted with the newspaper "AS", for alongside the Ballon d'Or award, the Frenchman did not dodge any question: Florentino Pérez, José Mourinho, his move to Real Madrid, his relationship with Vinícius and Bellingham.

Mbappé had sparked controversy days ago with his comments about the Ballon d'Or when he spoke about his compatriot Ousmane Dembélé, the Paris Saint-Germain star who won the award last year, saying: "He has always been viewed as a talented player, whereas I have always been considered the chosen player", pointing out that he reached the summit at an early age, while his rival went through a different career path due to injuries.

The Real Madrid star's comments did not pass unnoticed, as Dembélé's response came after Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Brest, in comments that appeared to be a direct reply to his France teammate.

Dembélé said: "I have always been like this, at the back of the class working hard. Throughout my career I did not say a single word, rather I worked hard", before adding: "I was never the chosen player, I worked hard and was rewarded in a wonderful year with Paris. This year we shall see, I am following the matter without pressure."

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