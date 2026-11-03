After celebrating his 54th-minute goal in a huddle with his team-mates, Karl turned to his critics. Bayern Munich's attacking jewel held both hands to his ears and made a bla-bla gesture. The message: I'm not interested in your chatter.

Karl could have been aiming that gesture, among others, at FCB honorary president and club patron Uli Hoeneß. Hoeneß had helped spark the recent public debate about the 18-year-old when he said of Karl in a recent interview with Welt am Sonntag : "I've resolved to have a serious conversation with him." Karl was "still a long way from being a superstar; young players need humility. Comparisons with Olise are obviously not doing him any good; there is still a world of difference between them. [...] Young players also need pressure. For example, I don't know whether it does Lennart Karl any good if people only ever put an arm around him."

Recently, Bild also reported that Hoeneß is not the only person within FCB said to be bothered by Karl's "glamour lifestyle", as the tabloid puts it. Media debate about the four-time Germany international has gathered pace amid a minor dip in form over recent weeks, something entirely normal for someone as young as Karl.

What did Michael Ballack say about Bayern Munich's treatment of Lennart Karl?

Agent Michael Ballack defended Karl around last weekend's big match against Borussia Dortmund, but kept his client in the headlines. "It is legitimate for Uli Hoeneß to criticise the way he presents himself publicly. But it is also clear that he has publicly made Lennart a target by doing so," Ballack told DAZN. He criticised the Bayern Munich hierarchy's treatment of Karl and also took aim at FCB sporting director Max Eberl. Ballack continued: "Now that Lennart's performances are clearly improving again, for him to say Lennart has had a dip in form, embellished with missteps, is hard to understand in terms of timing and, at the very least, open to question in terms of substance."

Next matches M05 Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

Asked about Ballack's comments after the match against BVB, Eberl appeared irritated by the 50-year-old's dual role: "I don't know whether he said that as a DAZN pundit or as the player's agent," Eberl replied, adding on Sky: "Honestly, I find it difficult when a dispute is conducted through the media." On Karl's sporting situation, he stressed: "We knew his development could have a dip at some point. And that is all we said. You can see things are improving again and he is on the right track. I'm impressed by how this young man puts it to one side. That is what I said as Bayern Munich."

A muscle bundle tear in his thigh, sustained shortly before the tournament began, kept Karl out of the World Cup. He initially struggled to find his way into the season. In recent matches, however, the attacking midfielder's form has clearly improved again, with his important goal against Atletico the high point so far.