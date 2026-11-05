Achraf Hakimi wanted to send a touching message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal icon announced his international retirement, and the Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain star did so by reaching back to a shared moment from a previous World Cup.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Hakimi shared a photo of himself with Ronaldo from the Morocco versus Portugal match at the 2018 World Cup. His caption, written in English, read: "Thank you for everything, Cristiano, a legend who will remain forever in the history of football."

That photo comes from the Morocco versus Portugal clash in the second round of the group stage at the Russia World Cup. Portugal won it by a single unanswered goal.

Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match, heading home in the fourth minute to hand Portugal three vital points. Morocco slumped to a second straight defeat and crashed out of the competition early.

Hakimi started for Morocco that day in one of his first appearances on the world stage. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was leading Portugal in his fourth World Cup.

The end of a 23-year journey

At 41, Ronaldo has drawn the curtain on an exceptional international career that began in August 2003. He played 234 matches and scored 146 goals, holding the world record for international appearances and goals in men's football.

Across that journey with Portugal, he led his country to the 2016 European Championship title, added two UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025, and became the first player to score in six different editions of the World Cup.

His decision does not mean walking away from the game altogether. It is limited to his international career with Portugal, and he continues to play at club level for Saudi side Al-Nassr.

One of the game's greatest legends has turned a page that stretched across more than two decades with his national team, leaving behind records and achievements that will live long in the history of football.