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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"A message and a heart": Yamal shows solidarity with families of the "train disaster" victims

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Spain

Dozens killed and injured

Lamine Yamal has expressed his solidarity with the victims of the train accident in Urda, a tragedy whose impact has reached the world of football.

The crash yesterday morning sent shockwaves across the country, and football felt them too. In solidarity with the victims, every Copa del Rey match scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

 Footballers lined up to offer their condolences. Lamine Yamal was among them.

Writing on his Instagram account, the Barcelona star said: "My solidarity and support to all the families of the victims and those affected by the Urda disaster. All support and strength to everyone." He accompanied the message with a heart symbol.

Two high-speed trains collided, killing and injuring dozens. The impact sent two carriages tumbling down a slope.

More than 540 people were on board the two trains. The crash ranks as one of the worst in the history of modern Spanish railways.

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