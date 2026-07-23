Cristiano Ronaldo stunned Al-Nassr's fans with an unexpected appearance at the club's pre-season training camp, despite the Portugal captain still being on his summer holiday before the new season kicks off.

The forward had been granted extra leave after featuring for Portugal at the recent World Cup finals, where they crashed out in the round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

According to journalist Ali Al-Anzi, who is close to Al-Nassr, Ronaldo cut his holiday short to visit the camp. He held a lengthy meeting with sporting director Simao and Australian coach Ange Postecoglou to thrash out a number of matters relating to the team.

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Once the meeting wrapped up, the Portuguese star left the camp without taking part in training, a move that has raised plenty of questions about the reasons behind his surprise visit.

His appearance lands at a crucial time. Al-Nassr are pressing on with their preparations for the new campaign under Postecoglou, while the management works to reshape the squad and complete fresh signings in the summer window.

Many see the captain's visit as a message: he is keeping a close eye on everything happening at the club and wants to assess the new technical project for himself, driven by his ambition to lead Al-Nassr into a strong challenge for every title next season.