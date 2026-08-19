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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

A medical tomorrow: Arsenal seal deal for England star

Transfers
E. Konsa
Arsenal vs Coventry City
Arsenal
Coventry City
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa
England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
England
Spain

The deal is now imminent

Arsenal have struck a final agreement with Aston Villa to sign England defender Ezri Konsa, strengthening their backline ahead of the new season. The player is set to undergo a medical before the transfer is made official.

Sky's German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported a deal worth 59 million euros as a fixed fee, plus add-ons. Konsa is scheduled to complete his medical tomorrow, Thursday.

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Plettenberg added that Arsenal also tried to sign Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen, but the German club refused to give the defender the green light to leave.

The London club had made Konsa one of their most prominent defensive targets this summer, particularly after William Saliba's injury and with Jurrien Timber absent at the start of the campaign.

At 28, Konsa can play at centre-back and right-back. He featured regularly for Aston Villa in recent seasons and made England's squad at the last World Cup.

Arsenal opened the new season in style, thrashing Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield last Sunday.

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