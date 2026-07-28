A match that will leave Barcelona full of regret! Chelsea crush Western Sydney 6-4 in a friendly

Barcelona will be left ruing what could have been. They watched João Pedro, a target for the Catalan club during the ongoing summer transfer window, produce a superb display and score a stunning hat-trick in just 10 minutes to lead Chelsea to a thrilling 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in new coach Xabi Alonso's first friendly on Australian soil.

Introduced as a substitute in the 60th minute, João Pedro struck three times in the space of 10 minutes to seal the win for the Blues in a crazy match that produced 10 goals at the stadium in Australia.

The Catalans had shown strong interest in signing the Brazilian this summer, but Chelsea firmly closed the door on any move for the striker, who now looks set to be one of the key pillars of Alonso's new project in London.

Chelsea began with a young line-up as Alonso made sweeping changes to his starting eleven, fielding a group of youngsters before bringing on the stars in the final half hour. It was a clear indication of his new coaching philosophy.

Dastan Satpayev, aged 17, who will not officially join the club until he turns 18 next month, opened the scoring with a superb finish just seven minutes in following a direct attack.

The hosts hit back hard and were the stronger side early on, exploiting a young Chelsea team that had rarely played together. Anthony Pantazopoulos headed home the equaliser from a corner, then Aidan Hammond put his side in front after dribbling past Josh Acheampong and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea's attacking quality soon told before the break. Dário Essugo levelled it at 2-2 after a superb pass from Satpayev and a one-two with Reggie Walsh, who stood out remarkably despite being no older than 17.

Two 16-year-old midfielders, Mahdi Nikoll Djazouli and Reggie Watson, started the second half for the Blues, underlining Alonso's reliance on youth in building his project.

Alonso brought on his first-team stars in the 60th minute, but they arrived with the team a goal down after Dylan Siclonna had powered in Western Sydney's third with his left foot.

That seemed to spark the stars into life. Jamie Gittens equalised from close range after a superb pass from João Pedro, who reached the byline as the Brazilian began his exceptional show.

Even with the stars on, Western Sydney restored their lead when Awer Lul pounced on an error from Estêvão Willian and finished a clear one-on-one to make it 4-4.

From there, Chelsea never looked back. João Pedro curled home a superb first, added the second less than two minutes later, then completed his hat-trick by scoring Chelsea's sixth from a corner.

Alonso might send a message of thanks to Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti. Given ample rest after the World Cup, João Pedro completely dominated the match and proved he will be one of Chelsea's main attacking weapons in the new season.