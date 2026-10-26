Fenerbahce played the ball back from the centre circle to goalkeeper Ederson, who launched it upfield. Twelve seconds later, Gala defender Abdülkerim Bardakci and Fener striker Romelu Lukaku challenged for it. Bardakci trapped the Belgian's arm before going to ground himself. Lukaku held out an index finger to show Bardakci what he thought of the challenge, and a melee broke out immediately. Even the assistant referee, who rushed onto the pitch, couldn't stop it.

After players from both teams pushed and pulled at one another, things calmed down somewhat, though Lukaku again hurled fierce insults at his opponent. The referee eventually called Bardakci and Lukaku over to settle the matter.

Lukaku initially played little further part in the derby. His Gala counterpart Victor Osimhen made the headlines instead, scoring twice before half-time to give Cim Bom a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead (29th, 44th minutes). Fenerbahce managed just one shot on goal in the first hour. The visitors' most dangerous moment came courtesy of Gala player Davinson Sanchez, who diverted a clearance onto his own post. Irfan Kahveci eventually pulled one back for the visitors with a spectacular overhead kick, but Fener fell to a 2-1 defeat.

How have Gala and Fener fared in recent weeks?

Defending champions Gala retain top spot in the Süper Lig after beating their arch-rivals in the derby, while fifth-placed Fenerbahce are already six points behind the leaders. Fenerbahce's Champions League campaign has gone badly wrong in recent weeks: on matchday two, Aston Villa thrashed them 6-0, and last week they squandered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 home draw against Slavia Prague. That has put coach Ismail Kartal's position under intense pressure.