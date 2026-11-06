Sultan Al-Ghannam is closing in on a return. Al-Nassr's right-back has entered the final phase of his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury, and the club are now eagerly awaiting his comeback in the weeks ahead.

A special source for "Arriyadiyah" newspaper says Al-Ghannam is completing that final phase under the supervision of Al-Nassr's doctor in Riyadh, having resumed training on 13 November. Current medical forecasts point to him being fully ready next January.

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The player went under the knife on his anterior cruciate ligament at the "Aspetar" centre in the Qatari capital Doha last June. Dr Khalid Al-Khalifi carried out the surgery, after which Al-Ghannam began the first and second phases of his rehabilitation programme there.

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He picked up the injury in the final of the AFC Champions League 2 against Japan's Gamba Osaka on 16 May, at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh. The Japanese side won 1-0 to lift the trophy, with Al-Ghannam forced off for treatment before returning to see out the game.

His impending return is a major boost for Al-Nassr. Al-Ghannam brings vast experience and real quality to the side, having joined from Al-Faisaly in the summer of 2018. The management handed him a new deal in October 2023, tying him to the club until 2028.