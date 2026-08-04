Egyptian star Ismail Ahmed, the Riyadi Club Beirut player, has achieved an unprecedented historic feat by entering the Guinness World Records as the oldest basketball player to record three double-doubles in a single match, at the age of 49 years and 243 days.

Ahmed announced the achievement on Monday via his official Facebook page. He posted a photo of himself receiving the world record certificate during the interval of the decisive final match between Riyadi and Hekmeh.

The timing could hardly have been better. It coincided with Riyadi's crowning as champions of the Lebanese Basketball League after a crushing 100-79 win over Hekmeh in the seventh and decisive game of the final series, settled in a best-of-seven format.

He had broken the historic record on 24 May, during his side's encounter against Homenetmen Beirut in the Lebanese League.

Few living legends in Arab basketball stand taller than Ahmed. His professional career spans decades of brilliance and continuous achievements with Riyadi of Lebanon and Al-Ittihad Alexandria of Egypt.

The Egyptian star has claimed the Lebanese League title 17 times over the course of his illustrious career, including 16 titles with Riyadi and one with Homenetmen Beirut. He has also added three Egyptian League titles to his cabinet with Al-Ittihad Alexandria.

His achievements were not confined to the domestic level. Ahmed twice conquered the Asian continent, lifting the Asian Club Championship, the highest-level competition on the continent, in 2011 and 2024 with Riyadi of Lebanon.

At national team level, Ahmed won two bronze medals with the Egypt national team in the African Basketball Championship. That international dimension crowns an exceptional career, one that inspires the rising generations of Arab sport.